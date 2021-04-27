Speakers & Sessions today include:

Never Give Up | Diana Nyad, World Champion Athlete, Inspirational Speaker and Author

Diana will take the audience on a dramatic journey into the vast, dangerous ocean between Cuba and Florida, conveying the power of the human spirit that was behind her historic crossing, becoming the first and only person in history to swim non-stop the 110.86 miles in 52 hrs, 54 mins. This is not a sports story. It’s a story of the refusal to give up, the unwavering commitment to pursue perhaps impossible dreams, the courage to fail by drilling down to one’s true grit, even if the journey does not end at the final destination.





Truly Human Leadership – Unlocking the potential of teams, realizing your potential | Bob Chapman, Chairman of Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Chapman will challenge traditional thinking about how to run a business and how to be a caring and effective leader. He’ll offer simple, yet groundbreaking ideas on how to create safe, healthy and fulfilling work environments grounded in people-centric leadership. You’ll leave inspired and equipped to implement some of his concepts today to help build better organizations for tomorrow.





Breakout Sessions: Customer Talks





The “Magic” of Winning Fireside Chat | Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, NBA All-Star and LA Lakers point guard & Luke Anear, CEO and Founder, SafetyCulture

During his athletic career, Johnson earned five NBA championship rings and led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA finals. He has won three MVP awards and played in 12 NBA All-Star games. A member of the original Dream Team, he earned a gold medal at the 1992 Olympic Games. Now, Johnson is one of the most powerful and respected businessmen and philanthropists in the world. In this Fireside chat, hear how Johnson took the skills he learnt from the basketball court to his remarkable rise into the business world.