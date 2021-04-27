Read more about our safety protocols and the latest travel, service and facility updates at Made Extraordinary.
October 27 - 28, 2021

The countdown begins!

SafetyCulture Summit: Made Extraordinary

Join local and global leaders, industry experts, and a network of your peers as we uncover the makings of extraordinary. Together, we’ll examine the scaffolding behind success: great teamwork. After all, a single person doesn’t own a successful outcome.

Dig into how everyday people and teams respond to challenges, apply lessons, continuously level-up… and Become Extraordinary.

Headline Speakers

An Extraordinary Lineup!

Earvin "Magic" Johnson

NBA All Star and LA Lakers point guard

Diana Nyad

World Champion Athlete, Inspirational Speaker and Author

Bob Chapman

#3 CEO in the World and Chairman of Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Nadja West

44th Surgeon General of the U.S. Army

Back and better than ever!

This year's summit will be one for the books. Held virtually and in-person at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, book your FREE seat below.

Program

Made Extraordinary Schedule

Select the day below to view the sessions being broadcast live from Las Vegas.  
Keep coming back for program developments leading up to the event.

9:45 - 10:00

Welcome and Introduction | Del Irani, Award-Winning Journalist and Global TV Anchor

 

10:00 - 17:30

Speakers & Sessions today include:

 

Never Give Up | Diana Nyad, World Champion Athlete, Inspirational Speaker and Author

Diana will take the audience on a dramatic journey into the vast, dangerous ocean between Cuba and Florida, conveying the power of the human spirit that was behind her historic crossing, becoming the first and only person in history to swim non-stop the 110.86 miles in 52 hrs, 54 mins. This is not a sports story. It’s a story of the refusal to give up, the unwavering commitment to pursue perhaps impossible dreams, the courage to fail by drilling down to one’s true grit, even if the journey does not end at the final destination.

 


Truly Human Leadership – Unlocking the potential of teams, realizing your potential | Bob Chapman, Chairman of Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Chapman will challenge traditional thinking about how to run a business and how to be a caring and effective leader. He’ll offer simple, yet groundbreaking ideas on how to create safe, healthy and fulfilling work environments grounded in people-centric leadership. You’ll leave inspired and equipped to implement some of his concepts today to help build better organizations for tomorrow. 

 


Breakout Sessions: Customer Talks

 


The “Magic” of Winning Fireside Chat | Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, NBA All-Star and LA Lakers point guard & Luke Anear, CEO and Founder, SafetyCulture

During his athletic career, Johnson earned five NBA championship rings and led the Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA finals. He has won three MVP awards and played in 12 NBA All-Star games. A member of the original Dream Team, he earned a gold medal at the 1992 Olympic Games. Now, Johnson is one of the most powerful and respected businessmen and philanthropists in the world. In this Fireside chat, hear how Johnson took the skills he learnt from the basketball court to his remarkable rise into the business world.

9:45 - 10:00

Welcome to Day 2 and Day 1 recap | Del Irani, Award-Winning Journalist and Global TV Anchor

 

10:00 - 13:00

Speakers & Sessions today include:

 

Leading through Uncertainty | Nadja West, 44th Surgeon General of the U.S Army

In this presentation, Nadja draws on her over 20 years of experience in executive leadership, crisis management, and disaster response – including leading more than 130,000 Army healthcare professionals and crafting the DOD medical response to the Ebola crisis – to provide effective leadership tactics during difficult times.  Throughout these challenges, she thought strategically, developed confidence, and stayed connected to her sense of purpose.  Sharing her career lessons-learned, West demonstrates that good leadership and a loyal team come from strong communication, truly understanding your people, treating them with respect and leading with empathy, particularly through hard times.

 


Playbook for Organizational Change and Empowerment | Gary Bonnett, Vice President of Safety, Optimus Steel

Gary channels his 20 years in organizational transformation to help leaders translate safety performance into actionable strategies and success. 
In this presentation, Bonnet will share the 6 points of the path to success: Influence, Visible Felt Leadership, Flawless Execution of Basics, Right People in Right Seats, and Results that creates the visibility that you get as a leader from trusting your people to have a voice and to make observations.

 

 

Beyond Injury, Achieving the Extraordinary | Tony Harris, Operations Manager, Amazon

 

14:00 - 15:00

Breakout Sessions: iAuditor and EdApp Masterclasses

Track 1: Introduction to iAuditor

Track 2: Making Data-Driven Decisions

Track 3: Transform your training – An introduction to micro-learning

 

15:00 - 16:00

Breakout Sessions: iAuditor and EdApp Masterclasses

Track 1: Template Building Masterclass

Track 2: Setting up your Organization

Track 3: TBC

What past attendees had to say...

“Thank you SafetyCulture for an incredible Summit. Great presenters and such inspirational messages.”
“What an amazing day and some extraordinary stories.”
“This has been the best event I have attended for a long time!”
“I've not just really enjoyed this, but I needed it today. Thanks, everyone!”

Attend the Summit in Vegas

FREE

In-Person ticket includes:

  • Access to 2-day live conference
  • Lunch and refreshments
  • 1 x ticket to networking reception
  • Discounted accommodation rates at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Attend the Virtual Summit

FREE

Virtual ticket includes:

  • Access to 2-day virtual conference
  • Digital Resources
  • Access to Virtual Networking rooms

#SafetyCultureSummit

